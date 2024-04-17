Parineeti Chopra in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama talks about Raghav Chadha’s and her family’s reaction on her film Amar Singh Chamkila.

Parineeti Chopra is currently making waves in the industry with her stellar performance in her recent film Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti Chopra's portrayal of the iconic singer's wife has won widespread acclaim for its authenticity and emotional depth, capturing audiences' hearts.

EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra on her family members and Raghav Chadha’s reaction on Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti Chopra finds herself basking in the glow of overwhelming praise from the audience. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti delved into the depths of her recent film, sharing insights into her collaboration with renowned director Imtiaz Ali and the ever-charming Diljit Dosanjh. But that's not all – amidst the cinematic chatter, Parineeti also offered a glimpse into her personal life, shedding light on her marriage to politician Raghav Chadha.

When asked about Raghav’s reaction to the film, she candidly said “Raghav met me at the time I was shooting the film and he being a Punjabi, knew so much about Chamkila and Amarjot. And he always used to say, ‘My God, you're doing this film, it's going to be a big hit, it’s going to be big hit’. And I always used to say, ‘Oh, you know, please don't jinx it’.” She also mentioned how her family couldn’t believe how she sang live on set because they didn’t do it in dubbing studio.”

After her standout performance in Amar Singh Chamkila, audiences are eagerly awaiting her upcoming projects. With her remarkable talent and ability to deeply connect with her characters, Parineeti continues to captivate audiences, cementing her status as a powerhouse performer in Bollywood.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra on Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, “I really feel they were true revolutionaries”

