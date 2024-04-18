The other Indians who have been included on the list are World Bank President Ajay Banga, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik.

South Asian stars in global cinema are celebrating a double win as two of its brightest stars, Indian actress Alia Bhatt and British-Indian actor Dev Patel, have secured a coveted spot on Time magazine's prestigious “100 Most Influential People of 2024” list. This recognition highlights the global impact of Indian actors and the immense talent they bring to the world stage.

Alia Bhatt, a household name in India, has been steadily carving her niche as a leading actress with critically acclaimed performances and immense audience popularity. Her dedication and talent haven't gone unnoticed internationally. Tom Harper, the director of her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, penned a glowing tribute for the magazine.

Harper described Bhatt as a focused and collaborative artist, praising her willingness to embrace creative risks. He wrote, “I met Alia on Heart of Stone, her English-language film debut. Despite her fame, on set she is self-effacing and funny. There is a grace to the way she goes about her work: focused, open to ideas, and willing to take creative risks. One of my favourite moments in the film came from an improvisation at the end of a take where she took the emotional thread and ran with it.”

Harper concluded his piece by calling Bhatt an "international star" whose magnetism resonates with audiences worldwide. He added, “Alia’s superpower is her ability to mix movie-star magnetism with authenticity and sensitivity. As an actor, she is luminous, and as a person, she brings the grounded assurance and creativity that make a truly international star.”

Meanwhile, Dev Patel, who made his directorial debut with Monkey Man, is also included in the TIME 100 list. Actor Daniel Kaluuya, Patel's co-star in the British teen drama Skins, penned a heartfelt tribute acknowledging their journey together.

Kaluuya reminisced about their early days, filled with youthful enthusiasm and the shared joy of pursuing their acting dreams. He wrote, “He was so full of life, and we both couldn’t believe we were missing school to do this. After Slumdog Millionaire, I went from getting food with him in Wetherspoons to watching him at the Golden Globes, within a month—and he still checked in when he got back.”

Kaluuya specifically praised Patel's performance in his action-drama Monkey Man, calling it his favorite. He commended Patel's ability to portray characters with depth and complexity, evoking empathy from viewers even in challenging roles. Additionally, Kaluuya lauded Patel's directorial debut with Monkey Man, marking a significant milestone in his multifaceted career.

The other Indians who have been included on the list are World Bank President Ajay Banga, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik.

