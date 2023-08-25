The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards.

Ace cinematographer PC Sreeram has slammed the win of The Kashmir Files at the 69th National Film Awards. The film, which won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, has been criticized by a section of moviegoers for its allegedly biased portrayal of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus.

Sreeram took to Twitter to make a sarcastic remark about the movie. He tweeted, "Congratulations to all the #NationalFilmAwards2023. The Kashmir Files for being judged as the worst film of the decade."

He also questioned why Suriya's Jai Bhim was snubbed at the awards. Jai Bhim is a critically acclaimed film that tells the story of a lawyer who fights for the rights of the tribal community in Tamil Nadu.

Sreeram wrote, "We in the film fraternity are united in our happiness for this year's National Awards. Did they leave out ‘Jaibeem’ due to any particular reason or is it the voice of INDIA that has given them jitters?"

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been a major box-office success. However, the film has also been accused of spreading hatred and misinformation.

