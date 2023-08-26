comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anushka Sen appointed Honorary Brand Ambassador of Korean Tourism

Anushka Sen has announced that she has been appointed Honorary Brand Ambassador of Korean Tourism.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Television actress and influencer Anushka Sen has announced that she has been appointed Honorary Brand Ambassador of Korean Tourism. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the news.

Sharing a series of photos of herself holding a plaque, she wrote, “Immensely happy and excited to announce that I’ve been appointed as the ‘Honorary Brand Ambassador’ of Korean Tourism. Thanks to Korea Tourism Organization for giving me this big opportunity, it was my dream to become the bridge between Korea and India, and now it’s comes true. @kto_india.”

 

Back in 2022, she announced that she plans to extend her opportunities in the global market. She partnered with Asia Lab in order to enter the market and explore new opportunities. Anushka Sen wants to create content between India and Korea through various projects. "As a global platform for creatives, Asia Lab (based in South Korea) will manage Anushka Sen's expansion into the Korean and Global market. We are looking forward to various co-operations with the outstanding Indian actress," the statement read.

On the work front, Anushka Sen was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 making her the youngest contestant to participate in the Fear Factor India format. She was recently seen in ‘Teri Aadat 2’ music video with Siddharth Nigam.

ALSO READ: Celebrating Anushka Sen’s Style: Five Jaw-Dropping Indian Traditional Looks on Her Birthday

