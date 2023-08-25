comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan to illuminate the world's largest IMAX screen in Germany

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to screen at the world's largest IMAX screen at Stuttgart, Germany.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film, Jawan, has become a sensation among the fans, consistently fuelling excitement through its promotional material. The film is not only promising grandeur on the screen but is also gearing up for a colossal global release. Evidencing this colossal ambition is the announcement that Jawan is primed for a magnificent showcase on the world's largest IMAX screen situated in Stuttgart, Germany.

Marking an extraordinary leap onto the global stage, Jawan has secured an exclusive screening on the largest IMAX screen, nestled in Leonberg near Stuttgart. The film is set to commandeer a colossal canvas measuring a staggering 38 by 22 meters (125 by 72 feet). Remarkably, Jawan distinguishes itself as the inaugural Indian film to secure such a monumental platform, elevating the anticipation for an intensified and awe-inspiring viewing experience.

The anticipation is palpable as this strategic move guarantees that audiences worldwide will be enveloped in the whirlwind of thrills and adventures that Jawan promises, now showcased in a manner that accentuates its grandeur to the fullest.

Helmed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is directed by Atlee, and produced by Gauri Khan, alongside co-producer Gaurav Verma. The film is set to release on September 7, 2023, in theatres across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

