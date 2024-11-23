After Daya was allegedly attacked by Abhijeet in the last promo, Sony TV promises viewers the return of the popular cop.

Bringing back the legendary cast - Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Dayanand Shetty as Daya, and Aditya Srivastavaa as Abhijeet, CID, which has captivated audiences for over two decades, is set to make an explosive return next month, on Sony Entertainment Television. Fans have been eagerly celebrating this revival, reliving their childhood memories. To add to their excitement, the makers have now unveiled a new promo that has piqued their interest.

CID new promo introduces the return of Daya from the dead; promo features iconic dialogue ‘Daya, darwaza thod do’

In the last promo, fans were left shocked to see the deadly bullet hit the popular cop – Inspector Daya which was allegedly fired by his best friend and cop, Abhijeet. However, in the freshly released promo, in a jaw-dropping twist, Daya is seen making a heroic return with his signature style and enters “darwaza todkar”, with a hard-hitting dialogue: "Dushman bhi mujhe mita nahi paaye, main wapas aagaya, apne liye ladne aur jo bhool gaya hai, usse yaad dilane ki liye (Enemies couldn’t destroy me, I am back to fight for myself and to remind those who have forgotten to fight)– ‘Daya is back!’"

Dayanand Shetty too has shared his excitement over the new promo and about the new season of the show as he said, “Some characters are etched in the minds and hearts of the people, and Daya is one of them. I'm overwhelmed with the love and admiration that continues to pour in, even after all these years. The memes, the jokes, the references - it's all a testament to the impact that Daya has had on popular culture. I feel grateful and humbled to be reprising my role as Daya for a new season of CID, and I promise to bring the same intensity and passion that has made Daya such a loved character - it's time to break some more doors and solve some more cases!”

CID returns to Sony Entertainment Television on December 21 and will air every Saturday & Sunday at 10 PM.

