Actor Ajaz Khan, who entered politics by contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections from the Versova constituency under the Aazad Samaj Party banner, received only 131 votes.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Ajaz Khan ventured into politics by contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections from the Versova constituency under the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) banner. According to the Election Commission's latest tally, he garnered only 131 votes.

Despite having over 5.6 million Instagram followers, Ajaz Khan's social media popularity did not convert into votes.

In the Versova constituency, Haroon Khan leads with 58,047 votes, while the NOTA (None of the Above) option has received 1,022 votes—nearly six times Ajaz Khan's total of 131 votes.

The voter turnout in Versova stood at 42.2%.

Traditionally a Congress stronghold, the Versova constituency had 16 candidates contesting in this election. Maharashtra witnessed its highest voter turnout in over three decades, reflecting the intense competition between the Mahayuti alliance (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Congress).

Early trends on Saturday indicated a strong lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, putting it on track for a decisive majority in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the Mahayuti alliance led in 231 seats, leaving the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with just 51. The BJP, contesting 149 seats, had either won or was leading in 130, while the Shiv Sena and NCP were ahead in 56 and 39 constituencies, respectively.

