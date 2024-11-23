Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s Karan Arjun amongst the top 3 openers of all time in the HISTORY of re-releases; opens bigger than Rockstar, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Pushpa

One of the most loved films of Indian cinema, Karan Arjun (1995), had a grand re-release yesterday, November 22. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, it managed to open at Rs. 26 lakhs, and is thus, now the third biggest opening day grosser for a re-release.

The re-release trend picked up big time this year and the biggest grosser in this regard was Tumbbad at Rs. 1.50 crores. This was followed by Laila Majnu, which opened at Rs. 30 lakhs. Karan Arjun, meanwhile, earned Rs. 26 lakhs and that’s more than the re-release first-day collections of Veer-Zaara (Rs. 20 lakhs), Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (Rs. 20 lakhs), Kal Ho Naa Ho (Rs. 12 lakhs) and Rockstar (Rs. 7 lakhs).

Interestingly, Karan Arjun also collected more than Ajay Devgn’s Naam, a two-decade-old film, which finally had a release yesterday. It collected Rs. 20 lakhs. Pushpa also arrived yet again in cinemas as its sequel will be out in less than 2 weeks. But it managed to earn Rs. 15 lakhs, that is, Rs. 11 lakhs less than Karan Arjun.

Bollywood re-releases typically fall into two categories: films that underperformed initially but gained a cult following and opened big during re-release like Tumbbad, Laila Majnu and to some extent Rockstar. Then there were blockbuster hits from their original run that might not create the same urgency to revisit but will find its audience slowly and steadily. Karan Arjun belongs to the latter category and in that regard, its opening is praiseworthy.

Karan Arjun is expected to have a healthy weekend and with no competition for the next few weeks, it’ll have an open run until the release of Pushpa 2 on December 5.

Karan Arjun’s re-release also had more than three weeks of promotional campaign, spearheaded by producer-director Rakesh Roshan. It was released in 1114 theatres and 2208 shows in India and 250 theatres overseas. This simultaneous re-release in India and overseas was a first for any Bollywood film. Rakesh Roshan's innovative re-release strategy aimed to reintroduce the classic to modern audiences, blending new-age and traditional tools. The blockbuster filmmaker worked tirelessly to enhance the audio-visual experience, ensuring it resonated with new and old fans alike.

