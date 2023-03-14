comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

CID star Shivaji Satam pens a heartfelt note for producer Pradeep Uppoor after his demise

Reports have it that Pradeep Uppoor was diagnosed with cancer and breathed his last in Singapore.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

One of the most popular cop dramas on Indian television, CID has given us some memorable performances and characters. However, recently the team of the show mourned the loss of their co-producer Pradeep Uppoor who breathed his last recently. Shivaji Satam, who has been associated with the show for over two years and is also popularly known as ACP Pradyuman, took to social media to grieve the loss of his ‘buddy’ and penned a heartfelt note as a tribute to him.

Reports state that Pradeep Uppoor was diagnosed with cancer and was in Singapore when he left for his heavenly abode. Followed by that, Shivaji Satam took to Instagram to share a photo and captioned it saying, “Pradeep Uppoor , ( the maker , pillar of CID ) ….. an ever smiling dear friend , honest & upfront , magnanimously generous to the core..… a long long wonderful chapter of my life comes to an end with your exit Boss …love you & miss you buddy”.


Followed by the message, many fans and colleagues also shared their condolence messages on the platform. Popular television actress Raymon Kakar, who has also featured in some episodes of the show, dropped a message saying, “Rest in Peace”. Chak De India actress Tanya Abrol, who played the crucial member of the CID team for a while, also posted saying, “Even if I met him only a few times . This makes me sad to the core . May your journey ahead be peaceful Uppoor sir . Om shanti”.

Narendra Gupta, who is popularly known as Dr. Salunkhe, also expressed his condolence saying, “It's such a shocking news... I too had long... Really very long relation with him. What a wonderful person he was.. REST IN PEACE PRADEEP BHAI... I HV LOST A PART OF MY LIFE TODAY”. Janhvi Chheda, who played Sub-Inspector Shreya, said, "He always met with a big smile and kindness. He’ll be immensely missed. May he rest in peace." Hrishikesh Pandey, who essayed the role of Inspector Abhimanyu added, "personal loss will always miss you sir .RIP".

For the unversed, CID was one of the longest shows on Indian television and aired on Sony Entertainment. While the show kick started in 1998, its final episode aired in 2018. Besides ACP Pradyuman and Dr. Salunkhe, the show’s popular characters included Daya essayed by Dayanand Shetty and Abhijeet played by Aditya Srivastava.

Also Read: CID fame Dayanand Shetty says you cannot have much variations in crime shows

