Chrissy Teigen exists Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever season 2 in the wake of bullying allegations

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Chrissy Teigen is a model and television personality recently got an opportunity to do a voice-over in a Netflix original series Never Have I Ever. In the wake of alleged bullying allegations against her, she has now exited the Mindy Kaling production. The model reportedly engaged in online argument with model and reality TV personality Courtney Stodden.

Chrissy issued long note and official apology statement on Twitter. In one of the apologies note, she wrote, “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that..."

The incident in question about Teigen bullying Courtney Stodden goes back a decade after Stodden married actor Doug Hutchison when they were 16, and he was 60. Stodden, in an interview, revealed that Teigen sent them direct messages with offensive speech such as, “I can’t wait for you to die.”

The show Never Have I Ever storyline revolves around a first-generation Indian American teenage girl navigating high school while dealing with the loss of her father. A spokesman for the show said the role would be re-cast.

On the professional front, Chrissy Teigen gave a voice-over to Hailey Posey's character in the animated sci-fi film The Mitchells vs The Machines.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen reveals she and John Legend lost their son due to pregnancy complications 

