Actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe, is making sure to contribute to get people active and healthy during the Coronavirus pandemic. He has made his workout app free of cost. The actor, who is co-founder of the app called Centr, has made sure to new members will access of the app for free for the next six weeks.

"You're probably stuck at home, so I wanted to give everybody full access for free to my fitness app for the next six weeks," Hemsworth said on Twitter. "This app was designed to give people an opportunity to access the team that I've used over the years that have had a profoundly positive impact on my life.

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. To help you stay strong, active and positive, our founder Chris Hemsworth is offering Centr for 6 Weeks Free. Offer available to new users until March 31 (PDT). Sign up via https://t.co/AltllR8QTS only. pic.twitter.com/yfcXzWwPPN — Centr (@CentrFit) March 23, 2020

The app provides on the workout regime, nutritional information among others.

