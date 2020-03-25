Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.03.2020 | 6:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Chris Hemsworth makes workout app available for free during the Covid-19 pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe, is making sure to contribute to get people active and healthy during the Coronavirus pandemic. He has made his workout app free of cost. The actor, who is co-founder of the app called Centr, has made sure to new members will access of the app for free for the next six weeks.

Chris Hemsworth makes workout app available for free during the Covid-19 pandemic

"You're probably stuck at home, so I wanted to give everybody full access for free to my fitness app for the next six weeks," Hemsworth said on Twitter. "This app was designed to give people an opportunity to access the team that I've used over the years that have had a profoundly positive impact on my life.

The app provides on the workout regime, nutritional information among others.

ALSO READ: Makers of Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction cancel two day India tour due to Coronavirus scare

Tags : , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working…

Salman Khan to battle three villains in…

Shruti Haasan talks about life in…

Sanya Malhotra shares how she prepped for…

‘In Shamshera, I’m excited to play the role…

Exclusive: Singer Vishal Mishra talks about…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification