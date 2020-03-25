Bollywood Hungama

Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus for the third time, doctors to continue the treatment

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for Coronavirus for the third time! The ‘Baby Doll' singer, who recently arrived from the UK, is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

On Tuesday, the reports tested positive for the third time after the doctors had conducted the second test on Sunday, March 22. Director Prof R. K. Dhiman of the hospital said that her treatment will be continued until atleast two of the tests show her negative.

Recently, the hospital representative released an official statement on Kanika Kapoor’s behavior. “Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided a Gluten-Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us," Dr. R.K. Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, Lucknow said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor’s friend Ojas Desai who stayed with her at Hotel Taj has tested negative of Covid-19. He got himself tested at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai and even shared the reports on social media.

ALSO READ: Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time, hospital rubbishes claims of bad service

