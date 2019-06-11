Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone’s prep to portray Malti was extremely DIFFICULT, reveals Meghna Gulzar

Deepika Padukone’s ambitious biopic Chhapaak is set to impress her fans. While the movie has wrapped up, it was quite a bit of an emotional roller coaster for both Deepika and Meghna when the journey came to an end. While Deepika has flown to London to join her husband Ranveer Singh for ’83 shoot, Meghna spoke to media about what Malti, Deepika’s on screen character based on acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal, meant to her.

She said that it was very difficult for DP to portray Malti on screen. She had to sit for about 2.5 hours to do prosthetics every day and yet portray all of Malti’s emotions through her eyes and facial expressions. Deepika also revealed that shooting for this film was an emotionally draining experience for her.

Along with acting, Deepika is also co-producing the movie and therefore it is rather interesting to see her in that capacity too. Deepika will be seen in this movie after Padmaavat.

