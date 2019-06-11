Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.06.2019 | 1:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone’s prep to portray Malti was extremely DIFFICULT, reveals Meghna Gulzar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone’s ambitious biopic Chhapaak is set to impress her fans. While the movie has wrapped up, it was quite a bit of an emotional roller coaster for both Deepika and Meghna when the journey came to an end. While Deepika has flown to London to join her husband Ranveer Singh for ’83 shoot, Meghna spoke to media about what Malti, Deepika’s on screen character based on acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal, meant to her.

She said that it was very difficult for DP to portray Malti on screen. She had to sit for about 2.5 hours to do prosthetics every day and yet portray all of Malti’s emotions through her eyes and facial expressions. Deepika also revealed that shooting for this film was an emotionally draining experience for her.

Along with acting, Deepika is also co-producing the movie and therefore it is rather interesting to see her in that capacity too. Deepika will be seen in this movie after Padmaavat.

Also Read: CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone to play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife in Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83

More Pages: Chhapaak Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone to play the role…

Mom director Ravi Udyawar to kick off his…

Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms Karan Johar's…

Karan Johar’s new show to SPILL OUT all the…

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and…

Here’s why Deepika Padukone couldn’t help…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification