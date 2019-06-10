Bollywood Hungama
CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone to play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife in Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone flew to London over the weekend to join Ranveer Singh while he is filming for one of his most ambitious movies till date, ’83. While Ranveer has prepped up a LOT to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian cricketer, his wife Deepika Padukone is supporting him in this by agreeing to play his on screen wife Romi Dev in the biopic.

This is a huge news for the DeepVeer fans because, it has been a while since they have seen the two share the screen space in a romantic setting. In Padmaavat too they never had a moment together. Deepika joined the team as soon as she was done with the shooting of her Laxmi Agarwal biopic Chhapaak.

Sources claim that DP was totally drained out with the shoot and hence took her time to figure out logistics with Kabir Khan to shoot for ’83 but she finally agreed.

Also Read: Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar pens an emotional note after wrapping up Deepika Padukone – Vikrant Massey starrer

More Pages: '83 Box Office Collection

