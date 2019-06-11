Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.06.2019

Esha Deol gives birth to a baby girl Miraya Takhtani, announces with a cute Insta post

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Esha Deol has delivered a bonny baby girl on June 10th, Monday and put out an Instagram post announcing the same. She has named her baby Miraya. Her post read, “Thank you very much for the love & blessings @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani.” She had put out her baby shower pictures recently too.

In fact in an interview she had said that Radhya has been very excited to welcome her sibling. She said that Radhya comes and kisses her belly and says hi to baby. A few days earlier, she had posted a cute picture of Radhya on couch which embroidered with, “I am being promoted to big sister.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you very much for the love & blessings ????????????????????????♥️ @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on


Esha was last seen in Cakewalk.

Also Read: Esha Deol is thrilled to share photos of her ‘enchanted forest’ themed baby shower and it looked lovely!

