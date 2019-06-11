Esha Deol gives birth to a baby girl Miraya Takhtani, announces with a cute Insta post

Esha Deol has delivered a bonny baby girl on June 10th, Monday and put out an Instagram post announcing the same. She has named her baby Miraya. Her post read, “Thank you very much for the love & blessings @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani.” She had put out her baby shower pictures recently too.

In fact in an interview she had said that Radhya has been very excited to welcome her sibling. She said that Radhya comes and kisses her belly and says hi to baby. A few days earlier, she had posted a cute picture of Radhya on couch which embroidered with, “I am being promoted to big sister.”

Esha was last seen in Cakewalk.

