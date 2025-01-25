In recent times, historical dramas are prone to fall prey to criticism from community groups and now, Chhaava too has been facing similar challenges. The film’s trailer was unveiled amid much fanfare and now, the Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer is being called out by a former Rajya Sabha MP who has demanded accuracy while bringing forth the story of Maratha warrior’s life. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant has shared a request for a screening of the film to ensure that the film doesn’t hold any objectional content.

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal starrer faces criticism from former Rajya Sabha MP; Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant asks makers to hold screening

Uday Samant says “Decision will be taken after watching Chhaava”

Speaking about coming across opinions of people who have expressed their discontent and dislike towards certain scenes shown in the trailer, Uday Samant took to X aka Twitter to pen a note asking the makers to hold a screening for them. Sharing his note in Marathi, he said (translated to English), “It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honor of the Maharaj will not be tolerated.”

He went on to add, “Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. The further decision will be taken after watching the film, otherwise this film will not be allowed to be released!”

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati raises objection to a ‘lezim’ scene

Being one of the descendants of the Shivaji family, former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has shared his concern over a ‘lezim’ scene being portrayed in the trailer. Demanding accuracy and asking the makers to do thorough research before portraying the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, Sambhajiraje said, "It is commendable the film highlights the life and valiant reign of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Director Laxman Utekar and his team showed me the movie's trailer. I told them I would like to watch the entire movie before its release. I also offered to connect them with historians to address inaccuracies to ensure this significant story is presented authentically to audiences worldwide”.

However, he insisted that the makers have not taken any action despite his criticism. “However, the filmmakers have not engaged with historians as yet. While the lezim is an important part of our cultural heritage, it is necessary to discuss whether taking such cinematic liberties aligns with the dignity and historical portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj. Historians and experts should deliberate on the appropriateness of this depiction," he shared.

धर्मरक्षक,स्वराज्यरक्षक छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज यांच्या जीवनावर आधारित हिंदी चित्रपट बनणे ही आनंदाची गोष्ट आहे, छत्रपतींचा इतिहास जगाला समजावा यासाठी असे प्रयत्न आवश्यक आहे. मात्र या चित्रपटात काही आक्षेपार्ह दृश्ये असल्याबाबत अनेकांनी मते व्यक्त केली आहेत. हा चित्रपट तज्ज्ञ आणि… — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) January 25, 2025



About Chhaava

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the film revolves around the journey of the Maratha Prince taking the fight for Swarajya, started by his father Shivaji Raje, ahead. He is joined by his wife Yesubai played by Rashmika Mandanna. The film will star Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, along with a host of other actors in supporting roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, the film is slated to release on February 14.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal shares heartfelt video to thanks fans for ‘ROARRRRING’ response to Chhaava trailer

More Pages: Chhaava Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.