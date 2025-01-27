Actor Parambrata Chatterjee has responded to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's criticism of the declining quality of Bengali cinema while calling it “ghatiya”. In 2024, Kashyap had commented that the fall in quality of Bengali films was more evident than the decline in Hindi cinema. Chatterjee, a prominent figure in both Bengali and Hindi cinema, attributed this decline to a shift away from mainstream commercial films and an over-reliance on poorly executed South Indian remakes.

Parambrata Chatterjee REACTS to Anurag Kashyap calling Bengali cinema “ghatiya,” calls out “poor South remakes”

Shift Away From Mainstream

Chatterjee pointed out that Bengali cinema has moved away from producing mainstream commercial films, which has significantly impacted the industry. "We have stopped focusing on mainstream commercial Bengali cinema," he stated. He explained that the success of mainstream films is crucial for the industry's overall health, as it provides a larger audience base and financial stability for other types of cinema. "If mainstream cinema in any industry doesn’t work, then it is very difficult to make any other kind of film. Because the audience size should be that big that you can eat out of that," he added.

Impact of Poor Remakes

Chatterjee also criticized the trend of producing low-quality remakes of South Indian films. "Loosely and carelessly made South remakes were dished out to the masses," he said. "Audience didn’t react to that very well as they found the same films being dubbed in Hindi and being aired on national channels, so they didn’t want to go back and watch these cheap Bengali remakes of South films." This, he believes, has further alienated the audience from Bengali cinema.

Alienation of the Audience

Chatterjee highlighted the growing disconnect between Bengali cinema and its audience. "Big chunk of West Bengal doesn’t watch Bengali cinema because they feel nobody cares about them," he stated. He spoke about the importance of producing successful mass entertainers to regain the audience's interest and support the growth of other forms of Bengali cinema.

Speaking of the professional front, Parambrata Chatterjee is currently promoting his Bengali thriller Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei, directed by Srijit Mukherji.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuchha to headline Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Rana’s next thriller film: “Bucket list tick!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.