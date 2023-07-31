Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has wasted no time in moving on to his next exciting project, Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The upcoming sports drama, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, commenced its shooting schedule in London earlier this month, with a scheduled release date of July 2024. While the film has already created a buzz, the filmmakers have kept the details under wraps, adding to the anticipation. As per reports, Chandu Champion boasts a star-studded ensemble, alongside the talented actor Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Kartik Aaryan to share screen with Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav and Bhagyashree in Chandu Champion: Report

A source close to the project told PinkVilla, “Although Chandu Champion mostly revolves around Kartik, the film has many other important characters pivotal to the narrative, and the makers have brought on board a slew of excellent actors for that. They have roped in Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora (of Farzi fame), and Rajpal Yadav to play key roles alongside Kartik. They have also roped in debutant actress Bhagyashree for this movie. However, her identity is being kept under wraps at this moment.”

Chandu Champion promises to narrate a captivating tale of determination and resilience, inspired by the extraordinary real-life journey of paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar. Reportedly, Kartik has undergone a rigorous physical transformation for the role and has been extensively trained by a special team from Los Angeles. An insider revealed, “It’s a prep-heavy film, and Kartik has gone all out to give his best. It’s the most challenging character he has played so far, and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable. The makers are planning to reveal his first look officially sometime this week.”

The shooting for Kabir Khan's film is slated to continue over a six-month schedule, and Kartik is expected to wrap up his part by January 2023. After completing Chandu Champion, the actor will then venture into Anurag Basu's highly anticipated Aashiqui 3. The blockbuster musical franchise is currently in the writing stage and will soon enter pre-production after Basu finishes his upcoming ensemble cast anthology, Metro... In Dino.

Also Read: Amid Chandu Champion shoot in London, Kartik Aaryan misses pet dog Katori; dedicates paw-some post

More Pages: Chandu Champion Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.