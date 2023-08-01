With the entry of Mohit Malhotra aka Vikrant, viewers have witnessed a massive twist in the relationship between Lakshmi and Rishi.

Zee TV garnered high TRPs with the entry of Mohit Malhotra as Vikrant, a too-good-to-be-true groom for Lakshmi, i.e. Aishwarya Khare, after the latter decided to separate from Rishi aka Rohit Suchanti. The dramatic twists in the tale since then have kept the audience hooked to their TV screens. Aishwarya Khare a.k.a. our very own Rishi and Lakshmi have become household names and command a massive following on the show and their chemistry is being loved by all.

Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi stops her wedding with Vikrant and here’s the reason

The ongoing track focuses on Rishi Oberoi finding something fishy in Vikrant, whose too-good-to-be-true image has left all the well-wishers of Lakshmi, a little perplexed. On the other hand, Malishka is trying every trick in the book to get herself married to Rishi, especially now that Lakshmi will leave Oberoi mansion after her wedding with Vikrant. But the much-anticipated wedding is currently seeing a few hiccups owing to the latest revelation about Vikrant that has left Rishi shocked.

Viewers would be aware that Rishi and his brother have been attempting to gather evidence against Vikrant after they had a few suspicions about his behaviour. In the recent episodes, viewers have been witnessing how Rishi finds Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) wedding pictures and asks Malishka (Maera Misshra) to stop the wedding. However, in a bid to let the wedding continue, Malishka informs Vikrant about Rishi finding the proof against him. A shocked Vikrant decides to find ways to stop Rishi and sends goons to harm and stall the Oberoi heir.

Amidst the ongoing drama, Lakshmi leaves everyone in shock by saying that she won't get married to Vikrant until Rishi reaches home. While Lakshmi is waiting for Rishi to attend her wedding, Vikrant on the other hand is trying his level best to ensure that Rishi doesn’t reach the venue.

It will be interesting for the viewers to see if Rishi manages to save himself from the goons and stop the wedding. Bhagya Lakshmi airs every day at 8:30 pm only on Zee TV.

