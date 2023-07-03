Carry On Jatta 3, a Punjabi comedy film, has been accused of hurting religious sentiments by a group of Shiv Sena leaders. The complaint was filed at the Jalandhar police station by Ishant Sharma, president of the Youth committee of Shiv Sena Hind, and Sunil Kumar Bunty, chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena (Taksali). The leaders alleged that a scene in the film shows a Hindu priest being humiliated. They say that the scene is derogatory and disrespectful to the Hindu religion.

Carry On Jatta 3 accused of hurting religious sentiments; Shiv Sena Hind leaders file complaint

Bunty told ANI, “We filed a complaint on behalf of Shiv Sena Hind. In the film Carry On Jatta 3, which is aimed at Hindus, a Brahmin who is seen performing Havan rituals is humiliated in a scene. Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon and Gurpreet Ghuggi have violated the faith of millions of Hindus by throwing water on the ‘Havan Kund’. Because in Hindu religion if any ritual has to be done, then ‘Havan’ is performed first.”

Explaining further, he added, “So, today, we have filed a complaint against all of them and demanded that section 295 be imposed on them for hurting religious sentiments. And if an attempt is made by them to spoil the atmosphere in Punjab, for that, Section 153 should be imposed.”

Sunil continued, “These individuals attempt to increase their TRP by targeting the Hindu religion. They would have destroyed or set the theatre on fire if this had happened to another caste. Hinduism is a very soft religion. That’s why we went to the government first. If they won’t act within 24 hours, then the director Kang and Gurpreet Ghuggi’s house is in Jalandhar only. We will be protesting outside their homes.”

Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma asserted, “We saw the full film after people sent us the clip, and we came forward today. Our hearts are hurt, that's why we came here to complain,” in a conversation with ANI. On the other hand, neither the makers nor the actors have reacted to the controversy, as of now.

Also Read: All-Time Top Opening Day – Punjabi Films at the India box office

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.