Gol Maal and Namak Halaal actor Harish Magon passes away at 76

Gol Maal and Namak Halaal actor Harish Magon passes away at 76
The Indian film industry mourns the loss of veteran actor Harish Magon, who breathed his last on June 1. Best known for his remarkable performances in iconic Hindi films such as Gol Maal, Namak Halaal, and Inkaar, Magon's demise has left a void in the hearts of fans.

The Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) broke the unfortunate news via their official Twitter account, expressing their condolences. The heartfelt post read, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Harish Magon (Member since JUNE. 1988)." The news spread rapidly across social media platforms, with fans pouring in their messages of grief and remembrance.

Harish Magon was a graduate of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He was an immensely talented actor who showcased his versatility in a wide range of roles. Magon's acting prowess was evident in his memorable performances in movies like Chupke Chupke, Khushboo, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Shahenshah. 

Apart from his acting career, Harish Magon was known for his contributions as an educator in the field of acting. He founded the Harish Magon Acting Institute in Mumbai's Juhu area, where he nurtured aspiring actors and shared his knowledge and experience with them. 

Harish Magon's last on-screen appearance was in the 1997 romantic drama Uff! Yeh Mohabbat, where he captivated audiences with his nuanced portrayal. The news of Harish Magon's demise comes as a shock to the film industry. 

