Canadian rapper Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in jail for sexual crimes; faces fine of 600 million yuan

Bollywood News

Canadian popstar Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in jail for rape in China.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Chinese-Canadian celebrity Wu Yi Fan, known as Kris Wu, has been found guilty, by a Beijing court, for raping three women in November and December 2020. The court sentenced the former member of South Korean pop group EXO, on Friday to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes including rape, just over a year after his arrest in China, where he was born and built a lucrative career, according to Reuters report.

Canadian rapper Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in jail for sexual crimes; faces fine of 600 million yuan

"Wu Yifan took advantage of three drunken women ... at his home," the court, in the district of Chaoyang, said on its official WeChat account. Wu was detained on July 31 last year after an 18-year-old Chinese student publicly accused him of inducing her and other girls, including minors, to have sex with him.

Following the reports about his sexual crimes, several big brands including Louis Vuitton, Porsche, French beauty brand Lancôme, German brand Tempo, food brand Master Kong, platform Tencent Video, kitchen appliance manufacturer Vatti, haircare brand Seeyoung, and EtherealSound cut ties with him.

As per the report, the court also found him guilty of the crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity in July 2018, it said. Moreover, the disgraced popstar is also found guilty of tax evasion of a total of 179 million yuan from 2019 to 2020, and faces a fine of 600 million yuan.

Wu evaded 95 million yuan of tax from 2019 to 2020 by hiding personal income through domestic and foreign affiliated enterprises, and underpaid taxes of 84 million yuan, according to reports.

Also Read: BTS’ Jin to enlist for mandatory military service on December 13; the musician reacts

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

