Actor Arbaaz Khan’s love interest Giorgia Andriani hails from Italy but she has been in India since some time in order to make a career in Bollywood. She has also lived in London for a period.

Bollywood Hungama recently caught up with her in a free-flowing video chat where she spoke a lot about herself, including the first Bollywood movie she ever watched.

When asked the question, Giorgia said, “I watched the first Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I watched the Bollywood film, when I was in London, when I must be like 21.”

Sharing her take on the film, she added, “What a fun film I loved it. I just loved it.”

Directed by Karan Johar when he was a debutant, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had a cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Interestingly, the film also starred Giorgia’s beau’s elder brother Salman Khan, who received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

Giorgia’s first appearance was in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Guest Iin London, where she had an appearance. She later played the titular character in Zee 5’s Tamil web show Karoline Kamakshi.

