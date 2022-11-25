comscore

Photos: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s luxurious and spacious Alibaug bungalow

Bollywood News

The first pictures of the new property of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are breathtaking!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have become the owners of a super luxurious bungalow in Alibaug, which lies near Mumbai. The first pictures of the place are out and they are a treat to the eyes.

Photos: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s luxurious and spacious Alibaug bungalow

The villa is a work of Avas Wellness and it’s designed by Sussanne Khan, the former wife of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, and the architectural firm SAOTA. Kohli is also their brand ambassador currently.

The official Instagram page of Avas has shared some images of the inside and outside of the apartment. It shows some spacious and lavish and luxurious rooms with rich yet simple furniture. As per a report in Economic Times, the four-bedroom hall kitchen bungalow is priced between Rs 10.5 crores to Rs 13 crores.

Co-incidentally, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020, Virat and Anushka were stranded at Alibaug, where they eventually ended up spending a couple of months.

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, the biopic of India’s former woman fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, who retired earlier this year after an illustrious career.

Also read: Anushka Sharma starts shooting the last schedule of her ambitious next Chakda Xpress

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

