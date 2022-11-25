South Korean pop titans BTS’ member Jin will reportedly head for his mandatory enlistment next month, in December. According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on November 24, industry representatives reported that Jin would enter the recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province on December 13 and then receive his official assignment after completing basic training.

BTS’ Jin to enlist for mandatory military service on December 13; the musician reacts

In response to the reports, a source from Bighit Music, the juggernaut BTS’ agency, briefly stated, “It is difficult to confirm. We ask for your generous understanding.” Shortly after, Jin himself took to Weverse to address the news of his enlistment. “Even though I didn’t want the article to be published, ARMYs (BTS’ fanbase) shouldn’t come to the training centre,” he wrote in his post. “There will be other people apart from me, and it may be dangerous if it were crowded. ARMY, I love you.”

[UPDATE] Kim Seokjin on Weverse ???? ????: There's an article that I didn't want got published, but ARMY can't come to the training center. There are many people besides me, so it can be dangerous because it's crowded. ARMY, I love you pic.twitter.com/0Wb7NP6HIP — JIN PRINT — THE ASTRONAUT⁵¹ ????‍???? (@theJINPRlNT) November 24, 2022

The move comes after it was reported earlier that Jin had applied to cancel the delay of his military enlistment and then follow the enlistment process of the Military Manpower Administration. Moreover, Chris Martin also briefly teased, at the Music Of The Spheres World tour concert in Argentina that Jin will be heading to the military by December.

Prior to his enlistment, Jin made his solo debut with his first solo entry The Astronaut in late October, joining Coldplay at their Argentina concert. The Astronaut is a pop rock genre song co-written by Coldplay; the British band also playing on the recording.

The song marked the second collaboration between BTS and Coldplay after Coldplay X BTS’ My Universe released in September last year. The official music video tells a story of an astronaut who accidentally landed on Earth.

Also Read: BTS’ RM debuts first teaser of his first solo album ‘Indigo’; watch video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.