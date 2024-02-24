After buying a property worth nearly Rs. 13 crores in Alibaug, Suhana Khan buys one more property in the beach town for more than Rs. 10 crores

Suhana Khan is on a roll. After debuting with The Archies (2023) last year, she has now taken another significant step. As per reports, she has bought a sprawling property in Alibaug, located near Mumbai, for a sum of more than Rs. 10 crores. Incidentally, this is the second time that she has acquired a property in the seaside town.

Talking about her recent purchase, an article in The Economic Times stated that Suhana’s property includes three structures spread over nearly 1.8 acres. These structures have a carpet area of 1,218 sp ft, 196 sp ft and 120 sq ft respectively. The deal was sealed on February 12 and the next day, she paid a stamp duty of Rs. 57 lakhs.

Previously, Suhana Khan had bought a 1.5-acre property with three houses. It cost her Rs. 12.91 crores for which she paid a stamp duty of Rs. 77.46 lakhs. The property was registered in her name on June 1, 2023. It is located in Thal village and at one point, it belonged to the descendants of veteran actor Durga Khote. As per The Economic Times article, both the properties bought by Suhana Khan are situated close to each other.

Alibaug is located around 100 km away from Mumbai and the Roll-on-Roll-off (RORO) service has shortened the distance between the two. Besides Suhana, her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan also owns a mansion in Alibaug.

Several other celebrities, industrialists and sportsmen, too, have an abode in this sleepy town. Juhi Chawla has owned a property for a long time which she has now converted into an organic farm. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma, too, have made investments in Alibaug. In 2022, as per reports, cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma jointly bought an 8-acre land in Alibaug through two separate transactions for nearly Rs. 19.24 crores.

