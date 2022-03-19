Brad Pitt starrer action-thriller Bullet Train will now arrive a little late as its release date has again been pushed around, moving back two weeks from July 15 to July 29, the slot that formerly belonged to Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam.

As Deadline notes, the shift gives Bullet Train a little breathing room behind Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters July 8. In its new July 29 slot, Bullet Train will battle two other wide openers: Focus Features’ horror thriller Vengeance and Paramount’s toon Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

Bullet Train was originally set for April 8, when it would have opened opposite Sonic the Hedgehog 2, before Sony in December pushed it to the summer moviegoing season. Sony describes the original movie as a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Oscar-winning Pitt stars in the feature as an experienced assassin whose first day back at work isn’t as easy as planned as he finds himself among several other professional killers with a similar mission on said train.

Sony’s upcoming actioner also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and Benito A Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny). The project is based on Kōtarō Isaka’s book titled ‘Maria Beetle’ andmarks Bullock and Pitt’s first collaboration on-screen. It is being produced by Columbia Pictures’s Antoine Fuqua, 87North Production’s Kelly McCormick and Fuqua Films’ Kat Samick along with director Leitch.

Bullet Train will exclusively play in theaters on July 29.

