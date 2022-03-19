Nick Jonas boards NBC’s competition series Dancing with Myself as one of the dance creators following Shaquille O’Neal’s exit from the show.

Nick Jonas joins NBC’s Dancing with Myself following Shaquille O’Neal’s exit as technical difficulties push production

According to Deadline, the move comes as technical difficulties during rehearsals for the non-scripted show hit production, forcing producers to push things a few days. It was reported that there were issues with some of the elaborate stage design. Rehearsals were held last week and production is expected to start over the next few days.

The series will see a bunch of on a regular basis individuals compete every week in plenty of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the present celeb creators. Jonas, who was previously a coach on NBC’s The Voice, will join actress Liza Koshy and Shakira as one of the dance creators. The series is hosted by Camille Kostek.

“Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience. As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with the audience picks. But ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who’s the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.”

Universal Television Alternative Studio and Irwin Entertainment serve as producers for NBC’s reality series. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, and Eli Frankel executive produce for Irwin Entertainment. Tina Nicotera Bachman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jaime Levine, and Shakira are also attached as executive producers.

