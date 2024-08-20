Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor have joined forces for Hansal Mehta’s latest film, The Buckingham Murders, a chilling tale of brutal serial killings and the first look poster of the same was unveiled on Monday. On August 20, the makers unveiled the teaser which explores Hansal Mehta’s storytelling prowess even further as he now delves into suspense and thriller zone with a gripping narrative that contrasts sharply with the usual fun-loving roles Kareena is famous for.

The Buckingham Murders Teaser: Kareena Kapoor Khan investigates a chilling case of serial killings in this Ektaa R Kapoor production

The teaser introduces Kareena Kapoor Khan as a cop who is dealing with a gripping case of children being killed brutally while dealing with her own turmoil and inner demons. When the case hits too close to home, all breaks loose for this talented officer who will stop at nothing to hunt down the culprit. The teaser suggests an intense and thrilling cat and mouse game amid delving into a serial killer’s psyche.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Interestingly, this film marks a one-of-a-kind collab of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor since they have joined hands in the past for comedies like Veere Di Wedding and Crew. With its intriguing teaser, The Buckingham Murders has definitely piqued the attention of audiences who are now awaiting to know what more the film has to offer.

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

