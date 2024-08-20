comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar REACTS to Rabb Se Hai Dua moving to a new time slot; says, “I feel in the new time slot we will get even better numbers”

Followed by the leap, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor have taken over as the leads along with Dheeraj Dhoopar.
By Soumya Anantharaman -

Marking his return to ZEE TV, after the grand success of Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar is now winning hearts as Subhaan Siddiqui in Rabb Se Hai Dua. Dheeraj has taken over the role as the male lead along with Yesha Rughani as Ibaadat, Seerat Kapoor as Mannat after a two-decade leap with the show witnessing many twists and turns. As the lead couple have made a special place in the hearts of viewers, the show which enjoyed the 10:30 pm slot has now also been shifted to the prime time 7:00 pm slot. Reacting to the same, Dheeraj Dhoopar in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, shared his happiness over this decision.

“We were pleasantly surprised when we got to know about the slot change. We were doing pretty well in our previous slot too and I feel that was the reason why it is moved to a better slot,” Dheeraj Dhoopar told Bollywood Hungama. Expressing his happiness and excitement further, the actor shared, “I think the show had potential for better TRPs and much more fan base. The numbers that we got on a 10:30 pm slot were really good, and I feel in the new time slot we will get even better numbers. The new slot will surely help us reach more audience and will add on to the current base that the show has.”

Speaking about how the second generation often finds it difficult and challenging owing to the kind of pressure they have to live up to their predecessors, Dheeraj stated that he is relieved of the pressure now, with the current response the show has been receiving. “I think thugs have settled now. There is no such pressure, and the numbers speak for itself. I would only say that keep showering us with your love and support,” he concluded.

For the unversed, the current track in Rabb Se Hai Dua revolves around Subhaan forcibly marrying Ibaadat to avenge Mannat but the latter has now decided to turn against her own sister as she promises to get back Subhaan in her life. The show airs on ZEE TV currently at 10:30 pm and will soon be shifting to the 7:00 pm slot.

Also Read: Rabb Se Hai Dua duo Yesha Rughani, Dheeraj Dhoopar ooze nothing but royalty in pastel blue traditional outfits; see pics

