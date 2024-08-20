The actor concluded his post with a strong message to the trolls, urging them to cease spreading such harmful content.

Shreyas Talpade calls out death hoax, expresses daughter’s concern about his health: “Don’t joke around at the cost of others”

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has found himself at the unfortunate end of a death hoax, a distressing incident that has deeply impacted him and his family. The actor, who recently appeared at the trailer launch of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, took to Instagram to address the false and harmful rumour.

In a heartfelt post, Talpade expressed his disappointment and anger at the spread of such misinformation. He emphasized the real-world consequences of the hoax, particularly on his young daughter. Having already faced the anxiety of his father’s heart attack in 2023, the child's worries have intensified due to this cruel and irresponsible act.

Talpade's post reads, “My little daughter, who goes to school every day, is already anxious about my well-being, constantly asking questions and seeking reassurance. This false news only deepens her fears, forcing her to confront more questions from her peers and teachers, stirring up emotions that we’ve been trying to manage as a family.”

The actor also highlighted the broader impact of such hoaxes, stating, “To those pushing this content further, I ask you to pause and consider the impact. Many people have genuinely prayed for my well-being, and it’s disheartening to see humor used in a way that can hurt sentiments, cause distress to my loved ones, and disrupt our lives.”

The actor concluded his post with a strong message to the trolls, urging them to cease spreading such harmful content. “Don’t joke around at the cost of others, and don’t do this to anyone else,” he wrote.

On the work front, Shreyas Talpade will next be seen portraying former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Emergency, which is set to release on September 6.

