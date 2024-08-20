comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 20.08.2024 | 4:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shreyas Talpade calls out death hoax, expresses daughter’s concern about his health: “Don’t joke around at the cost of others”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shreyas Talpade calls out death hoax, expresses daughter’s concern about his health: “Don’t joke around at the cost of others”

en Bollywood News Shreyas Talpade calls out death hoax, expresses daughter’s concern about his health: “Don’t joke around at the cost of others”

The actor concluded his post with a strong message to the trolls, urging them to cease spreading such harmful content.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has found himself at the unfortunate end of a death hoax, a distressing incident that has deeply impacted him and his family. The actor, who recently appeared at the trailer launch of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, took to Instagram to address the false and harmful rumour.

Shreyas Talpade calls out death hoax, expresses daughter’s concern about his health “Don’t joke around at the cost of others”

Shreyas Talpade calls out death hoax, expresses daughter’s concern about his health: “Don’t joke around at the cost of others”

In a heartfelt post, Talpade expressed his disappointment and anger at the spread of such misinformation. He emphasized the real-world consequences of the hoax, particularly on his young daughter. Having already faced the anxiety of his father’s heart attack in 2023, the child's worries have intensified due to this cruel and irresponsible act.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade27)

Talpade's post reads, “My little daughter, who goes to school every day, is already anxious about my well-being, constantly asking questions and seeking reassurance. This false news only deepens her fears, forcing her to confront more questions from her peers and teachers, stirring up emotions that we’ve been trying to manage as a family.”

The actor also highlighted the broader impact of such hoaxes, stating, “To those pushing this content further, I ask you to pause and consider the impact. Many people have genuinely prayed for my well-being, and it’s disheartening to see humor used in a way that can hurt sentiments, cause distress to my loved ones, and disrupt our lives.”

The actor concluded his post with a strong message to the trolls, urging them to cease spreading such harmful content. “Don’t joke around at the cost of others, and don’t do this to anyone else,” he wrote.

On the work front, Shreyas Talpade will next be seen portraying former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Emergency, which is set to release on September 6.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shreyas Talpade features in an entertaining cameo in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose and Ishwak…

EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor hasn't been…

The Buckingham Murders: Teaser of Kareena…

Abhishek Banerjee clarifies about losing out…

Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Suriya to clash in…

Maharashtra State Film Awards 2024: Asha…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification