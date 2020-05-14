After receiving massive viewership on Bang Bang Con in April 2020, BTS is set for a virtual digital concert called Bang Bang Con - The Live. The announcement was made by Big Hit Entertainment on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The announcement read, "Big Hit Entertainment is pleased to provide information on the 'BANG BANG CON The Live.' BANG BANG CON The Live is an online live concert that will let BTS and ARMY continue to nurture their special connection together while keeping everyone safe and healthy! It's a multi-view BTS concert experience right in the home of each and every ARMY!! Are you ready for a virtual visit to BTS's own room, specially prepared for ARMY? Join us for ARMY's very special "On-Contact" experience with BTS with BANG BANG CON The Live."

As virtual concerts are getting a tremendous response, Bang Bang Con - The Live is the new way their concert will be presented to the fans who have been eagerly waiting to witness the septet perform since their shows were cancelled amid pandemic.

Bang Bang Con The Live will premiere on June 14, Sunday via pay-per-view streaming, The pre-orders begin at 1 p.m. on June 1 (KST) on Weverse Shop.

So, how excited are we to see new songs being performed by BTS?