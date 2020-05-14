Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.05.2020 | 10:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

BTS to have virtual digital concert, Big Hit Entertainment announces Bang Bang Con – The Live

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav
Break The Silence – Brotherhood, music, passion and Army drives BTS as they reflect on their journey

After receiving massive viewership on Bang Bang Con in April 2020, BTS is set for a virtual digital concert called Bang Bang Con - The Live. The announcement was made by Big Hit Entertainment on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

BTS to have virtual digital concert, Big Hit Entertainment announces Bang Bang Con - The Live

The announcement read, "Big Hit Entertainment is pleased to provide information on the 'BANG BANG CON The Live.' BANG BANG CON The Live is an online live concert that will let BTS and ARMY continue to nurture their special connection together while keeping everyone safe and healthy! It's a multi-view BTS concert experience right in the home of each and every ARMY!! Are you ready for a virtual visit to BTS's own room, specially prepared for ARMY? Join us for ARMY's very special "On-Contact" experience with BTS with BANG BANG CON The Live."

As virtual concerts are getting a tremendous response, Bang Bang Con - The Live is the new way their concert will be presented to the fans who have been eagerly waiting to witness the septet perform since their shows were cancelled amid pandemic.

Bang Bang Con The Live will premiere on June 14, Sunday via pay-per-view streaming, The pre-orders begin at 1 p.m. on June 1 (KST) on Weverse Shop.

So, how excited are we to see new songs being performed by BTS?

ALSO READ: Break The Silence – Brotherhood, music, passion and Army drives BTS as they reflect on their journey

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

Villagers in Igatpuri rename their locality…

Kriti Sanon staying in shape after shedding…

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri reveals how late…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification