Ever since nationwide lockdown was announced in March, Doordarshan has brought back many shows on television that aired in 80s and 90s. The popular mythology shows – Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shri Krishna - have seen massive viewership. Now, another show is making a comeback – Nitish Bharadwaj starrer Vishnupuran.

Vishunupuran starred Nitish Bharadwaj once again as the lead character. He earlier played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Vishnupuran will air from May 14 at 7 pm on DD Bharati.

Directed by Ravi Chopra and produced by BR Chopra, Vishnupuran is based on the book of the same name. It featured the stories of 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu.