Ever since nationwide lockdown was announced in March, Doordarshan has brought back many shows on television that aired in 80s and 90s. The popular mythology shows – Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shri Krishna - have seen massive viewership. Now, another show is making a comeback – Nitish Bharadwaj starrer Vishnupuran.
Vishunupuran starred Nitish Bharadwaj once again as the lead character. He earlier played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Vishnupuran will air from May 14 at 7 pm on DD Bharati.
देखिए चक्रधर भगवान श्री विष्णु के अवतारों और महिमा की कथा “विष्णु पुराण” आज रात 7 बजे से सिर्फ DD Bharati पर।#Vishnu_Puran pic.twitter.com/FMWHlebc7V
— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 14, 2020
Directed by Ravi Chopra and produced by BR Chopra, Vishnupuran is based on the book of the same name. It featured the stories of 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu.