After Mahabharat, Nitish Bharadwaj starrer Vishnupuran to return on Doordarshan

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network
Ever since nationwide lockdown was announced in March, Doordarshan has brought back many shows on television that aired in 80s and 90s. The popular mythology shows – Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shri Krishna - have seen massive viewership. Now, another show is making a comeback – Nitish Bharadwaj starrer Vishnupuran.

Vishunupuran starred Nitish Bharadwaj once again as the lead character. He earlier played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Vishnupuran will air from May 14 at 7 pm on DD Bharati.

Directed by Ravi Chopra and produced by BR Chopra, Vishnupuran is based on the book of the same name. It featured the stories of 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

