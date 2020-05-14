Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.05.2020 | 9:40 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Munna Bhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to reunite for a buddy comedy set in Goa

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Munna Bhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to reunite for a buddy comedy set in Goa

Fans of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have been eagerly waiting for the third installment of Munna Bhai to go on floor so that they can see their favourites – Munna and Circuit back on the big screen, together. While the film is yet to be made, Sanjay and Arshad are reuniting for a buddy comedy set in Goa and is being written by Farhad- Sajid.

Munna Bhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to reunite for a buddy comedy set in Goa

It was supposed to be set in Budapest. With the current scenario, the makers are now reimagining the backdrop as Goa instead of Budapest. The makers had to undergo several location changes after the Coronavirus pandemic. They were planning the Europe schedule before it was hit severely. Then, they planned for Thailand before scrapping that too. Now, Sajid and Farhad Samji are re-writing the script.

Earlier, Arshad revealed that Sanjay Dutt plays a blind don in the film and he is his eyes. The challenging part of the film is that no one can know that the don is blind and even Arshad’s character can’t tell anyone. He is basically guiding Sanjay throughout the film. Arshad said that it is quite a fun script.

After the script is locked, the makers will ask for fresh dates from Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Subhash Ghai reveals the plot of Khalnayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

Villagers in Igatpuri rename their locality…

Kriti Sanon staying in shape after shedding…

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri reveals how late…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification