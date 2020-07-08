Bollywood Hungama

BTS’ V breaks Adele’s five-year solo artist record on iTunes with Itaewon Class OST ‘Sweet Night’

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Another day, another record has been broken by BTS! The widely popular group has not only been working on their group's albums together, in the last couple of years, the members have also explored their solo music through the release of mixtapes, OSTs, and singles. The group's vocalist V ventured into crooning for a Korean drama OST for the second time after Hwarang’s ‘It’s Definitely You’ with his member Jin. This time, he worked on his first solo track ‘Sweet Night’ for one of the most popular Korean actor Park Seo Joon’s show, Itaewon Class. The series was not only one of the most popular dramas of 2020 but this OST went onto break several records.

On July 8, V’s 'Sweet Night' has surpassed English singer-songwriter Adele's five-year solo record of most No. 1's on iTunes. The song has topped 103rd on iTunes Top Songs chart. Back in October 2015, Adele released 'Hello' which topped in 102 regions.

In May 2020, V, real name Kim Taehyung, broke another record with the OST by surpassing the widely popular PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ record by attaining 88 No. 1s on iTunes worldwide. Back in 2012, PSY became the first Korean solo artist to ever top the iTunes chart. V surpassed the eight-year record with ‘Sweet Night’. He became the first Korean solo artist to have 88 No.1s on the iTunes chart.

Earlier this week, with the efforts of ARMYs, the five-year record of Adele was broken with the track 'Black Swan' from their fourth full-length album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7'. The song currently holds 104 No. 1's on iTunes.

The makers of Itaewon Class will release the Japanese version of their drama's OST including V's 'Sweet Night' on August 26.

The BTS members are currently working on their next album after the stupendous success of ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’. They are set to drop their Japanese album in July.

ALSO READ: BTS members enroll in online university for MBA in Advertising & Media whereas Jungkook is studying Entertainment & Broadcasting

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

