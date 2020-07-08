Ishq Subhan Allah became quite popular in no time and starred Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh as the protagonists. However, close to over a year into the show, Eisha Singh quit due to personal commitments, and her place was taken by Tunisha Singh as Zara. There were also multiple reports of the show going off-air but it looks like the luck is in favour of the fans as Ishq Subhan Allah has been extended for a year and their favourite Eisha Singh is all set to make a comeback as Zara Kabeer Ahmed.

Speaking about the same, Eisha Singh said that she is very excited to be back on the show and that Ishq Subhan Allah is her baby. This is the second show with the channel and everyone in and around the show are her family. She left due to personal commitments but now she is thrilled to play Zara on the show again. Eisha says that she had left the show with a bag full of memories and is back with the same back to gather a lot more memories.

Speaking of her part in the show, she will be making a comeback as a music healer who believes in healing a person through music and its potential to help even the most depressed. With the fresh episodes of Ishq Subhan Allah airing from July 13, the show will witness Tunisha Singh’s exit and Eisha Singh’s comeback.

