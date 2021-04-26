Bollywood Hungama

BTS to release new single ‘Butter’ on May 21, 2021 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

New music is coming from Grammy-nominated BTS. The 21st-century pop icons will release their new single 'Butter' at 12 am EDT on May 21, 2021.

BTS to release new single 'Butter' on May 21, 2021 

'Butter' is a dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS. This song is the second English single following 'Dynamite' released in August last year.

Most recently, BTS has become the first Korean pop act to be nominated at the GRAMMY Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. They have also earned a nod for this year’s BRIT Awards for International Group.

After a phenomenal 2020 with record-breaking songs and albums, BTS released the track 'Film Out' from their upcoming Japanese album 'BTS, THE BEST' which will have a compilation of their hit Japanese songs. The album will release on June 16, three days after the 8th anniversary of BTS. It will additional content including behind-the-scenes and making of jacket photos, along with 23 tracks.

BTS released their album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20, 2020, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 2020 with their title track 'Life Goes On' earning No. 1 spot on Hot 100 on Billboard charts. They earned their third No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart (following 'Dynamite' and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's 'Savage Love - Laxed – Siren Beat') and first with a Korean song. The title track became the first Korean song to ever top the chart. 'Dynamite' was the top-selling digital song of 2020 in the US with over 1.26 million downloads.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: BTS ARMY raises over Rs. 20 lakh for COVID-19 relief in less than 24 hours

