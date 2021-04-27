Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.04.2021 | 8:44 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Hina Khan tests positive for COVID-19, asks her fans to remember her in their prayers

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hina Khan lost her father to a cardiac arrest a few days ago and the actress has been trying to get through the tragedy. She was in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming music video with Shaheer Sheikh when the news broke out and Hina Khan took the first available flight back home. During these tough times, Hina Khan has received immense love and support from her fans and fellow industry colleagues.

Hina Khan tests positive for COVID-19, asks her fans to remember her in their prayers

Taking to her Instagram, Hina Khan informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has asked those who had been in contact with her to get tested too. The actress, in a note, wrote, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all the necessary precautions. Requesting anyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

Take a look at her note, right here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)


Wishing Hina Khan a speedy recovery on behalf of Bollywood Hungama.

Also Read: Hina Khan takes a break from social media after her father’s demise

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Radhe Shyam’s shoot called off after…

SCOOP: As Maharashtra goes under lockdown,…

SRK’s Pathan, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3,…

SCOOP: Will Prabhas replace Tiger Shroff in…

SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan charges Rs. 12 crores…

SCOOP: After Kriti Sanon and Deepika…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification