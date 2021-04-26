TV actress Aashka Goradia has decided to quit her acting career and leave showbiz. The actress got popular for essaying the role of Kumud in the show Kkusum which aired on Sony TV during 2001-2005. She starred opposite Anuj Saxena and Rucha Gujarati in the show.

During her conversation with a tabloid, Aashka said that for now, it is a goodbye to her acting career. Although she is not sure that her decision is temporary or permanent, she leaves it upon time.

When asked the reason behind such a major decision, she said she always wanted to pursue entrepreneurship. She said business was always in her blood. She dreamt of it for quite some time now.

To her, acting happened by chance. She was only 16 when she came to Mumbai, but while pursuing her acting career, she had a core interest in the business and to do something in it, which finally happened. She confessed that she is going on a break from acting as she wants to pursue her other dream.

She also spoke at a length about how her journey has been in the industry. She said that she is grateful when she looks back at all that life has given her. She further added path that that came her way was unlike any other and was the one where her dreams turned into reality. The actress also feels happy that today her work as a businesswoman has been noticed and has received appreciation in the form of awards.

Aashka Goraria made her acting debut in Sony TV's show Achanak 37 Saal Baad. She later appeared on popular shows like Kkusum, Saat Phere, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Kayaamat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Piya Ka Ghar and Kahiin To Hoga. She also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Bigg Boss 6 and Nach Baliye 8. In recent times, she appeared in Star Plus's Daayan.

