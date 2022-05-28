Jurassic World: Dominion star Bryce Dallas Howard is returning to Star Wars universe to direct an episode of The Mandalorian’s upcoming third season. Moreover, Dave Filoni is on board to helm episodes of fellow Star Wars series Ahsoka.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the episode marks a fourth outing for the actress-director for a Star Wars series. Howard directed the season one episode Sanctuary and the season two episode The Heiress. She then returned for last year's The Book of Boba Fett in the episode "Return of the Mandalorian" featuring Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin. In addition to this, Howard is also set to helm a reboot of Flight of the Navigator for Disney+.

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow also recently suggested that Howard should direct a Jurassic World sequel.

Moreover, Star Wars showrunner Dave Filoni, who made his live-action directorial debut with the very first episode of Mandalorian, is going on to direct three more episodes, including one for Boba Fett. Dave Filoni will be directing several episodes of new Star Wars series at Disney+ titled Ahsoka, which will feature Rosario Dawson in the leading role of Ahsoka Tano. The show is currently filming and slated to debut on Disney+ in 2023.

Meanwhile, Bryce Dallas Howard will next be seen starring alongside Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and DeWanda Wise in Jurassic World: Dominion which debuts June 10. She also co-stars in Matthew Vaughn’s Apple spy thriller, Argyle. Also in other news, a new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law, was also announced that comes from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni. The series reportedly focuses on a group of young kids in the New Republic era lost in the galaxy trying to find their way home.

