comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.05.2022 | 3:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Bryce Dallas Howard returns to direct The Mandalorian Season 3 episode; Dave Filoni set to helm Star Wars series Ahsoka

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Jurassic World: Dominion star Bryce Dallas Howard is returning to Star Wars universe to direct an episode of The Mandalorian’s upcoming third season. Moreover, Dave Filoni is on board to helm episodes of fellow Star Wars series Ahsoka.

Bryce Dallas Howard returns to direct The Mandalorian Season 3 episode; Dave Filoni set to helm Star Wars series Ahsoka

Bryce Dallas Howard returns to direct The Mandalorian Season 3 episode; Dave Filoni set to helm Star Wars series Ahsoka

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the episode marks a fourth outing for the actress-director for a Star Wars series. Howard directed the season one episode Sanctuary and the season two episode The Heiress. She then returned for last year's The Book of Boba Fett in the episode "Return of the Mandalorian" featuring Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin. In addition to this, Howard is also set to helm a reboot of Flight of the Navigator for Disney+.

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow also recently suggested that Howard should direct a Jurassic World sequel.

Moreover, Star Wars showrunner Dave Filoni, who made his live-action directorial debut with the very first episode of Mandalorian, is going on to direct three more episodes, including one for Boba Fett. Dave Filoni will be directing several episodes of new Star Wars series at Disney+ titled Ahsoka, which will feature Rosario Dawson in the leading role of Ahsoka Tano. The show is currently filming and slated to debut on Disney+ in 2023.

Meanwhile, Bryce Dallas Howard will next be seen starring alongside Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and DeWanda Wise in Jurassic World: Dominion which debuts June 10. She also co-stars in Matthew Vaughn’s Apple spy thriller, Argyle. Also in other news, a new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law, was also announced that comes from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni. The series reportedly focuses on a group of young kids in the New Republic era lost in the galaxy trying to find their way home.

Also Read: Jurassic World: Dominion trailer features Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill Returning for dinosaur action

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

IPL 2022: Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman to…

Justin Timberlake sells his entire music…

Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat’s new…

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan…

Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi adds warning…

Lata Mangeshkar’s Dream Project of an Old…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification