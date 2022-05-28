comscore

Last Updated 28.05.2022

IPL 2022: Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman to perform at the closing ceremony on May 29

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranveer Singh has not only established himself as the best actor of the country from his generation but he has also solidified his position as a pan Indian hero, given his remarkable decade in the Indian film industry. So, it is no surprise that he is the only Indian actor roped in to perform at this year’s IPL closing ceremony on May 29th in Ahmedabad. In addition, AR Rahman is also set to perform at the ceremony.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after the final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The entire closing ceremony will reportedly be around 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has Cirkus, Anniyan remake and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranveer Singh get on the dance floor to groove on Rishi Kapoor’s ‘Dafli Wale Dafli Baja’ at Karan Johar ‘s 50th birthday bash

