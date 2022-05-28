Ranveer Singh has not only established himself as the best actor of the country from his generation but he has also solidified his position as a pan Indian hero, given his remarkable decade in the Indian film industry. So, it is no surprise that he is the only Indian actor roped in to perform at this year’s IPL closing ceremony on May 29th in Ahmedabad. In addition, AR Rahman is also set to perform at the ceremony.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after the final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The entire closing ceremony will reportedly be around 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has Cirkus, Anniyan remake and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

