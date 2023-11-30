As per the latest buzz, Akshay Kumar has started shooting for Karan Johar-backed Dharma Productions’ next film on C Sankaran Nair at a grand set of Jallianwala Bagh in Mumbai.

Actor Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming biopic The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. The film is based on the life of C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress. In addition to this, he also fought for the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar will play the role of C Sankaran Nair, while Ananya Panday and R Madhavan also star in the film.

Akshay Kumar begins filming for Karan Johar’s next titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair: Report

Reportedly, Ananya and Akshay were recently spotted at IIT Roorkee. In a report by Zoom, a source has been quoted saying, “This schedule will last for about 20 days at least.” And then? “Then, the following schedule is in Alibag.”

Speaking of the film, it is said that it is an adaptation of the book The Case That Shook The Empire, written by Nair’s great-grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat. The book chronicles Nair’s historic legal battle against Michael Francis O’Dwyer, the then Lt Governor of Punjab and one of the key planners of the brutal attack on unarmed civilians in 1919.

Talking about Akshay, he was last seen in Mission Raniganj, which was released in October this year. The flick was based on Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad who rescued 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s last directorial project was, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Currently, he is seen hosting the 8th season of his popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan.

