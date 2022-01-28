comscore

Last Updated 28.01.2022 | 8:00 PM IST

BREAKING: Trailer of Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey to release on February 9

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

A week ago, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's film Bachchan Pandey announced the new theatrical release date of their film. The film directed by Farhad Samji will be released on March 18, 2022. While the wait for the release of the film has been increased, the makers are planning to drop the trailer of the film much in advance on February 9, 2022.

BREAKING Trailer of Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey to release on February 9

According to a source close to Bollywood Hungama, "The team of Bachchan Pandey have decided to treat the fans with the trailer of Akshay Kumar's next on February 9, which is more than a month before the release of the film. The film is a perfect mixture of action, comedy, romance, and drama and will be the perfect treat for fans on the occasion of Holi."

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Bachchan Pandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Snehal Daabbi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon shares a glimpse of her character ‘Myra’ from Bachchan Pandey as she starts dubbing for the film

More Pages: Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

