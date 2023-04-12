Varun Dhawan had a fine 2022. Though his films, JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya, weren't huge hits, they weren't loss making projects either. Bhediya, particularly, stood out with Varun Dhawan getting praise for his performance.

Varun Dhawan announces Bhediya 2 in a DRAMATIC fashion at Jio Studios event; horror comedy to release in cinemas in 2025

Today, on April 12, Jio Studios held a grand event to announce its future slate. One of the last films that were announced were was Bhediya 2. Interestingly, Varun Dhawan came on stage and performed on the rap song, which was also a part of the first part. Once the rap ended, the title logo of the sequel was shown on the screen behind. Later, in a sizzle video, it was revealed that Bhediya 2 will release in cinemas in the year 2025.

Bhediya is the part of a horror comedy universe, backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, which also comprises of Stree (2018), starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Just before Bhediya 2, Stree 2 was also announced, in an equally entertaining fashion. It will release in cinemas on August 31, 2024.

Bhediya also starred Kriti Sanon and was the story of a man who turns into a wolf after being bitten by a wild creature. It was directed by Amar Kaushik, who also directed Stree and he will also direct Stree 2.

