BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Veer-Zaara to re-release on its 20th anniversary in overseas territories with the deleted song 'Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan'

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Veer-Zaara to re-release on its 20th anniversary in overseas territories with the deleted song ‘Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan’

By Fenil Seta -

One of the finest love stories of Hindi cinema, Veer-Zaara(2004), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, will complete 20 glorious years on November 12 this year. On this landmark occasion, the producers, Yash Raj Films, are all set to re-release the film in overseas territories. The re-release season is currently going on but the films have been re-released in India until now. Hence, the re-release of Veer-Zaara is significant as it’s going to take place in foreign shores.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “To celebrate Veer-Zaara’s 20thanniversary, the studio will have a major re-release on November 7 in overseas territories. They plan to release the film in international markets like North America, the Middle East, the UK & Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa.”

The source continued, “The re-release is special as it’s the first time foreign fans of the film will get a chance to taste the re-release trend. Also, the song ‘Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan’ has been added to the print. The song was deleted during its original release presumably as the film was long. It was not even a part of the VCD though it was included in the DVD version. However, it was never shown on the big screen. But now, it can be enjoyed in all its glory in cinemas.”

November 2024, it seems, will turn out to be a significant month for Shah Rukh Khan. On November 2, he’ll celebrate his 59th birthday. This would be followed by Veer-Zaara’s re-release overseas and then his other memorable film, Karan Arjun (1995), will also re-release worldwide, that is, in India and foreign territories, on November 22.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara is the story of a Squadron Leader in the Indian Air Force who falls in love with a young Pakistani girl when she visits India. Things take a turn when he goes to Pakistan to meet her and gets arrested on wrong charges. He spends 22 years in jail until he’s helped by a fiery Pakistani lawyer. The epic love story also starred Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher and Manoj Bajpayee along with extended cameos by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

Also Read: Punjabi star Gurdas Maan recalls stopping his own shoot for Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta starrer Veer Zaara

