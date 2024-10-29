comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.10.2024 | 12:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vanvaas teaser out: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma starrer promises to redefine blood relations in powerful characters, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vanvaas teaser out: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma starrer promises to redefine blood relations in powerful characters, watch

en Bollywood News Vanvaas teaser out: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma starrer promises to redefine blood relations in powerful characters, watch
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The teaser for Anil Sharma’s latest film, Vanvaas, has been unveiled, promising an emotional journey through family ties, honor, and sacrifice. Sharma, known for his impactful films like Apne, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Gadar 2, collaborates once more with Zee Studios to bring a story centered on familial bonds and timeless themes of loyalty and duty.

Vanvaas teaser out: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma starrer promises to redefine blood relations in powerful characters, watch

Vanvaas teaser out: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma starrer promises to redefine blood relations in powerful characters, watch

The teaser, shared on social media, was introduced with a message from the filmmakers: “Some stories bring us closer to family. This festive season, get ready for a journey through heartfelt emotions.” Featuring the iconic Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, Vanvaas showcases both actors in roles that highlight the complexities of family and the weight of sacrifices made for loved ones.

With a script written, directed, and produced by Sharma himself, Vanvaas builds on his signature style of intense, family-centric narratives. The film aims to resonate with audiences of all ages, offering both powerful performances and a storyline rich in emotional depth. The movie, distributed by Zee Studios, is set for release worldwide on December 20, 2024.

Also Read: Nana Patekar drops a new poster for Vanvaas: “Yeh aaj tak ki meri best filmon mein se ek hai”

More Pages: Vanvaas Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War starring…

EXCLUSIVE: Teaser of Varun Dhawan-starrer…

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 7.12 minutes of…

EXCLUSIVE: Sreeleela, Nora Fatehi in talks…

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2: Complex game of…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas leads Johnnie Walker's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification