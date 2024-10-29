The much-anticipated comedy Housefull 5 is gearing up for its final shooting schedule in Mumbai, scheduled to begin early next month. With filming already completed aboard a cruise liner over an extensive 40-day schedule in Europe, the cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, will wrap up the last phase at Mumbai’s Chitrakoot Grounds. Reportedly, this segment will feature the film’s climax and an elaborate song sequence, anticipated to be a highlight of Tarun Mansukhani’s latest directorial installment.

A Luxurious Set-Up for Housefull 5’s Climax

A report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “The set is being constructed to replicate sections of a luxury cruise, staying true to the movie’s theme. Lavish sets are being built to showcase the interiors of a grand bungalow, designed specifically for the climactic sequence involving the ensemble cast. Most of the crowd scenes will also be shot during this schedule.” The production team aims to remain on track to complete filming before Christmas, with around 24 days left on paper.

Jackie Shorff Join for Housefull 5 Final Filming

Adding to the star-studded cast, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff will join the unit in Mumbai. Dutt, who could not travel to the UK for earlier scenes due to visa issues, is now set to be part of the closing shoot. The final phase will also include a grand song sequence scheduled for early December once the set is completed.

With the final schedule expected to be wrapped by the end of December, Housefull 5 remains on target for its slated release. As the fifth installment in one of Bollywood’s popular comedy franchises, the film continues to generate excitement among fans and moviegoers.

