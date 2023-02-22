This week will see the release of Selfiee. It will be the first film of Akshay Kumar in 2023 and there’s hype around it due to the popularity of its trailer and songs. Also, Akshay Kumar teaming up with Emraan Hashmi for the first time has enhanced the buzz.

BREAKING: Selfiee passed with U/A certificate; a record fourth film for Akshay Kumar post-pandemic to be cleared with ZERO cuts

It has now come to light that Selfiee was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) nearly 2 weeks ago. The examining committee of the CBFC passed the film with a U/A certificate. Interestingly, not a single cut, audio or visual, was imposed by the Censor Board. The makers received the certificate on February 8. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 143 minutes. In other words, the runtime of Selfiee is 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Interestingly, Selfiee is the seventh film of Akshay Kumar in the post pandemic era and his fourth film after Covid to be cleared with zero cuts. At a time when the CBFC has become quite strict and ruthless with the films’ content, it’s quite a feat.

Akshay Kumar’s first film post pandemic, Bellbottom (2021), was cleared with U/A and zero cuts. The same happened with his next release, Sooryavanshi (2021). Later, his family entertainer Raksha Bandhan (2022) was awarded a ‘U’ certificate with no deletion or modification. Bachchhan Paandey (2022), however, was censored for its action scenes and double-meaning dialogues. In Samrat Prithviraj (2022), CBFC asked for changes in dialogues in 4 places. Lastly, Ram Setu (2022) too faced some censoring and replacements in the dialogues.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Releasing on February 24, it is directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz (2019) and JugJugg Jeeyo (2022) fame. It is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Driving License.

