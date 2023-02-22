Akshay Kumar has an immense fan following worldwide and as an exceptional tribute to his fans across the globe he has gone ahead and done the unthinkable, he has actually gone ahead and broken a Guinness World Record! Superstar Akshay Kumar has today broken the Guinness World Records title for the most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet and greet with fans scheduled in Mumbai, Maharashtra for the promotion of his upcoming movie Selfiee releasing on 24th February 2023. The superstar who is known for his disruptive stunts and distinctive records is now the Guinness World Records title holder for this special feat with 184 selfies.

Akshay Kumar breaks Guinness World Record for ‘most self-portrait photographs’ aka selfies taken in three minutes

Akshay Kumar has broken the previously held world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA) aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on 22nd January 2018. Earlier to this, in 2015 global icon and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

Actor Akshay Kumar speaks on breaking this unique record, “I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career.”

The actor's much-awaited family entertainer Selfiee which will see him pair with Emraan Hashmi for the first time is all set to release on 24th February across the globe.

More Pages: Selfiee Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.