Last week we revealed that popular pop star Sophie Choudry would be hosting the first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards 2023. We had also shared that Vikram Phadnis would be doing a glam fashion show showcasing his luxury pret line at the awards. Prior to which we had revealed that the first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023 would have a special focus on filmmaker Karan Johar and his journey through fashion in films. Now, we are here to tell you that popular singer Neeti Mohan has also come on board and will be seen performing live at the star-studded function.

BH Style Icons 2023: Neeti Mohan to perform at the first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023

Speaking about her collaboration with the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards and her performance, Neeti says, “I am proud to associate with Bollywood Hungama as they complete 25 years, and are hosting the first edition of their Style Icons Awards. I am eagerly looking forward to perform to some of my most memorable songs on a night, which will be full of style, glamour and glitz.”

As for the awards, the maiden edition of the awards presented by Bollywood Hungama, curated and directed by Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP & produced by Across Media Solutions will feature a dazzling celebration of glitz, glamour, and entertainment that shall take place on March 24, 2023 at J W Marriott, Juhu in Mumbai.

Not just Bollywood, the award function shall celebrate achievers from diverse walks of life – whether it’s Television, Sports, Business, Fashion, OTT, Culinary World, Regional Cinema, and more. With this annual celebration of style, ‘Bollywood Hungama Style Icons’ is going to honour luminaries, who stand as an inspiration for innumerable Indians, across the globe.

